Where were you during the massive 2003 snowstorm?

DENVER (KDVR) — In March 2003, a massive snowstorm walloped Colorado’s Front Range. Nearly 32 inches were recorded in Central Park (then Stapleton). Other parts of the metro area received substantially more. Winter Park received more than 77 inches of accumulation.

Activity in the region nearly came to a halt.

The storm cost almost $93 million, making it the most expensive snowstorm ever for the area. Denver had more than 250 damaged structures. Up to 135,000 people were without power.

FOX31 Reporter Greg Nieto recalls the blizzard vividly:

Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser shared photos from his Castle Rock neighborhood, where drifts reached the bottom of second-floor windows.

FOX31 and Channel 2’s Drew Englebart helped his family dig out in Fort Collins:

Another big March storm is heading toward the Front Range. Like the 2003 storm, the snow will be heavy and wet.

Travel late on Saturday and parts of Sunday will be difficult if not impossible along the Front Range and metro Denver. Please plan ahead and limit your travel over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

The Pinpoint Weather team is still finalizing the forecast. There are differences in the timing, temperatures, speed and track of the incoming storm. Currently, the entire Interstate 25 Corridor should prepare for at least a foot of snow.

The deepest totals look to hit the foothills. Additionally, there could be pockets of higher totals north and south of the city.

