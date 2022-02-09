When you can see the International Space Station from Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The International Space Station orbits the globe 16 times a day and gets great views of the Earth. One pass was over the Front Range and that video can be seen here.

While the ISS saw Colorado easily at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9, it’s hard to see the ISS from the ground during the day.

To spot the ISS, it is best seen at night. Colorado will have a few opportunities before sunrise during Valentine’s Day week. The exact spots that that ISS will start and end its pass vary by a few degrees, but it will generally start in the southern sky and end up in the eastern sky.

These passes can take 2-5 minutes and vary in max height (how high it gets in the sky). For the max height: hold your fist out at arm’s length and that’s about 10 degrees in elevation. So, the passes at 17 degrees and 16 degrees will just barely be above the horizon.

You go to spotthestation.nasa.gov to input your location to see the next best chance to observe the ISS. Below is a list of times and areas to look where the ISS can be seen from Denver.