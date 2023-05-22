DENVER (KDVR) — The air quality across the Denver metro area has been poor for several days due to wildfires in Canada.

Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said the smoke has improved a lot since Friday and Saturday, but there will still be some lingering today and tomorrow.

Here is a look at the difference from early Monday morning to Monday afternoon:

McGiffin said the air quality should improve by Tuesday afternoon.

How to check the air quality

You can actually check the current Air Quality Index for Denver and see the air quality forecast across Colorado on the FOX31 website.

The official data is provided by AirNow and the EPA.

Is the smoke dangerous?

Will the level of smoke be dangerous for your health? Here’s what the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said you should know.

“If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill,” CDPHE said.

The CDPHE said that if visibility is less than five miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

Weather forecast

Keep an eye on the weather forecast for things like fire weather watches and warnings, or red flag warnings. You can see active weather alerts here.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up to date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.