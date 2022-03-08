DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is on the way for the Wednesday evening commute in Denver. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said the snow will arrive between 3-5 p.m. Wednesday and continue until Thursday morning.

Highs will be colder in the teens on Thursday and lows will be in the single digits.

Here’s a look at the accumulation forecast of expected snowfall by 12 p.m. Thursday:

Denver: 1-3 inches

Fort Collins: 1-3 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches

Eastern Plains: 1-4 inches

Foothills: 3-6 inches

Mountains: 4-10 inches

Ski areas: 5-12 inches

As the storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather Team will update the forecast.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.