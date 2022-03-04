DENVER (KDVR) — After an abnormally warm week with highs in the 60s and 70s, changes are on the way this weekend.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said to expect rain and snow this weekend in Denver.

Here’s a look at the timing of the storm system:

: It will be a warm day with highs in the 60s. Rain will arrive overnight late Friday night Saturday: Rain will switch to light snow early Saturday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be around 40 degrees

Rain will switch to light snow early Saturday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be around 40 degrees Saturday night: Another round of snow moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning

Another round of snow moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning Sunday: Snow will linger through most of the day on Sunday, with highs staying below freezing

Snowfall totals expected:

The metro area will pick up 2-5 inches. Higher totals of 2-6 inches are expected for the northern Front Range. The Foothills can expect 3-8 inches and our mountain towns will receive 6-16 inches.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.