When will snow arrive in Denver?

DENVER (KDVR) — After a weekend with temperatures in the 60s, conditions will change drastically on Monday as an Arctic front arrives.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said temperatures will rapidly drop from the 50s to the 20s on Monday afternoon around 3-4 p.m.

We have issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Arctic blast will also bring light snow to Denver. The Pinpoint Weather Team said we might see 3-4 inches of total snowfall in Denver, but it will take 3.5 days to accumulate rather than hitting all at once.

The snow will start overnight Monday into Tuesday and continue off and on until Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, the snow will move out and sunshine will return.

