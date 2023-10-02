DENVER (KDVR) — October is upon us, and for most, that means enjoying some beautiful fall foliage, pumpkin picking and maybe a little spooky Halloween fun.

It is also the month that the Mile High City typically sees snow for the first time of the season.

While most snow happens in winter, it has never been very good at respecting seasonal boundaries. The one between fall and winter is no exception, especially in Denver.

Will Denver see snow this week?

If you were hoping to start off your October with some snow, you may be disappointed.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said unless you head up into the mountains in the next few days, it is unlikely that you will see any snow.

Michels specifically said that Denver looks to stay dry through the end of next week.

When will Denver see snow?

The average date for Denver’s first snow of the season is Oct. 18, but as with all averages, it could come sometime before or after that.

Michels said he believes the first snow this year will happen a few days after that, namely because of how dry Denver has been over the last three months.

Over the last few years, the date has strayed wildly from the Oct. 18 average.

In 2020, for example, Denver saw the second-earliest first snow on record on Sept. 8.

The next year, however, the complete opposite happened when the city did not see measurable snow until Dec. 10, 2021.

Last year, in 2022, the first snow happened Nov. 4.