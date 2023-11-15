DENVER (KDVR) — Heading into the winter months means colder temperatures and saying goodbye to highs in the 70s in Denver.

Right on cue, Denver hit a high of 70 degrees on Nov. 14, then headed up toward 70 degrees again on Nov. 15.

While this temperature is more than 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, November 15 is the average date that Denver hits 70 degrees or hotter for the last time in the calendar year.

Denver has recorded the last 70-degree day of the year as early as Oct. 9, back in 1969, as well as temperature readings of at least 70 degrees as late as Dec. 30, in 1980.

Heading into December means that highs reaching the 60s become even more rare. Normally, Denver sees its last day of 65 degrees or warmer on Dec. 5.

However, Denver has also made it to the end of the year with highs climbing to the mid-60s, including Dec. 31, 1904, when a high of 65 degrees was recorded, and most recently in 2005 when a record high of 66 degrees was reached for that day.

Highs reaching at least the 60-degree mark continue to become even more rare in Denver by the second half of December.

Normally, Denver sees its last 60-degree day of the year on Dec. 17. But Denver has hit at least the 60-degree mark on Dec. 31 nine times since record-keeping began in 1872, which include Dec. 31 in 1903, 1904, 1909, 1926, 1938, 1970, 1980, 1996 and 2005.