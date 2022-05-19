DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for all day Friday and the morning on Saturday.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the Denver metro area can expect two freezes: Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Latest freeze dates since 1872

Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:

  • June 8, 2007
  • June 2, 1951
  • June 1, 1919
  • May 30, 1883
  • May 28, 1947
  • May 26, 1950
  • May 24, 2002
  • May 22, 2019
  • May 22, 1930
  • May 22, 1910

