DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for all day Friday and the morning on Saturday.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the Denver metro area can expect two freezes: Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Latest freeze dates since 1872

Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:

June 8, 2007

June 2, 1951

June 1, 1919

May 30, 1883

May 28, 1947

May 26, 1950

May 24, 2002

May 22, 2019

May 22, 1930

May 22, 1910

Here are tools that can help you stay prepared for any type of weather:

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.