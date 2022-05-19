DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for all day Friday and the morning on Saturday.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the Denver metro area can expect two freezes: Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Latest freeze dates since 1872
Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:
- June 8, 2007
- June 2, 1951
- June 1, 1919
- May 30, 1883
- May 28, 1947
- May 26, 1950
- May 24, 2002
- May 22, 2019
- May 22, 1930
- May 22, 1910
