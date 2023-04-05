DENVER (KDVR) — Compared to the last few years, this Rockies home opener will be on the chilly side.

The last three April home-opener games in Denver were what some would call perfect baseball weather, with sunny and dry conditions and temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

In the last few years, 2018 was a memorable opening day as far as the weather goes. At first pitch, temperatures were at 27 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. It was the coldest home opener on record for the Rockies.

This year, temperatures will be in the low 50s by first pitch. Denver will stay sunny and dry throughout the game.

Winds will also be fairly light on Thursday out of the northeast around 5 to 15 mph.