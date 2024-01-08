DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has fallen across Denver and throughout Colorado. With cold temperatures sticking around, many people are trying to figure out the best way to keep sidewalks clear.

Of course, there are numerous products that you can use — just go to any big box or neighborhood hardware store and you’re going to come across at least half a dozen, but the benefits of each can be hard to determine.

A few years ago, Denver Environmental Health put out an explainer about the different chemical compounds used to melt snow as well as the pros and cons of each.

Rock salt is generally the most affordable at about $8 for a 50 lb. bag and is usually widely available. However, the simplicity also comes with many cons: it only works if temperatures are above 15 degrees and can be corrosive to concrete steel and more.

Plus, when the snow melts, the runoff with rock salt can deplete the oxygen supply in water that aquatic animals and plants need. It can also end up in the soil near where it’s used, impacting plant growth.

Calcium chloride, is next on the list in terms of harm, with it being less harmful to vegetation than salt. However, it can still be corrosive to metal and when tracked indoors can leave a harmful residue on carpets according to DEH.

One major positive is that it works during temperatures as low as 25 degrees below zero. It also releases heat when it dissolves, which means you can use smaller volumes to melt the same amount of snow or ice. A 40 lb. bag of calcium chloride costs about $24 at Home Depot.

The next least harmful solution is magnesium chloride, according to DEH. This solution works to 13 degrees below zero, a temperature Denver very rarely hits, and can be mixed with other de-icers or sand, which will leave some traction on surfaces after the snow has been melted.

A 20 lb. bag costs $18 at Home Depot. Most notably, the ASPCA considers magnesium chloride to be the most pet-safe of the options but still advises owners not to let their animals eat snow that may have any chemicals used to treat it.

The two other chemicals outlined by DEH are generally considered the safest for the environment.

Calcium magnesium acetate has lower corrosion levels and requires fewer applications. On the flip side, you’ll need to use about twice as much as salt, according to DEH, and it only works down to about 22 degrees.

Finally is what DEH calls a “carbonate-based solution.” A search on Home Depot’s website didn’t return any obvious results, but DEH says it is the most environmentally safe. The cons listed are that it may have an odor, and as a liquid, it can be thick. DEH said it mixes well with magnesium chloride.