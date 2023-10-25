DENVER (KDVR) — Bundle up, Broncos Country. This Sunday is looking chilly with a chance of light snow for kick-off.

The Broncos play the Chiefs at Empower Field on Sunday afternoon for the second matchup of the season. Whether you’re heading to the game for the Broncos, Chiefs or a potential sighting of Taylor Swift, here’s the forecast for Sunday’s game:

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels, Broncos fans should be in the clear for snow during the game, however, there may be a flurry at the tailgate and at the end of the game.

Forecast for Broncos game on Sunday, Oct. 29 (KDVR)

Looking at the forecast on Wednesday, the cold weather front starts off Friday night where temperatures are expected to dip below freezing. Saturday warms up a bit into the mid-40s, but Michels still expects snow in the high country on Saturday night.

By Sunday sunrise, the snow should stop. It will warm up for kickoff at 2:25 p.m. with an expected temperature of 36 degrees.

At halftime you should get up and move around, the temperatures will drop to 33 degrees.

It will get even colder by the time the game ends, finishing off at 31 degrees.

Denver could see a dusting this weekend. Michels says there may be a few inches at most.

Make sure to bring a winter jacket for the game. Snow or not, it’s going to be cold this weekend.