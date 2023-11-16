DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is a week away, and FOX31 has your forecast for the holiday.

Leading up to Thanksgiving Day, conditions will be warm and sunny. However, temperatures will drop significantly by Friday.

Here’s what the weather will look like for turkey day.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

The day before Thanksgiving will be sunny with a high of 57 degrees, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels.

While it’s going to be almost 60 degrees on Wednesday, the temperatures will drop once the sun goes down. Bring a jacket if you have plans at night, low temperatures will be below freezing.

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 23

Thanksgiving won’t be as warm as Wednesday, but there will still be sunny skies for the feast.

Temperatures will get to 47 degrees, which is just below average for the holiday. Even if it is sunny when you leave the house, dress warm. It’s going to hit below-freezing again by Thursday night.

Thanksgiving weather on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR)

Black Friday, Nov. 24

If you’re waking up early or staying up late for shopping sales, it’s going to be chilly.

There is a significant weather drop from Thursday into Friday. Even in the daytime, the high on Friday will be 40 degrees with possible flurries.

Thanksgiving weekend

Next weekend’s temperatures are subject to change, but Michels expects the weather to drop throughout the weekend.

It’s going to warm up by the end of the weekend, but it will be brisk during any holiday plans over the weekend.