DENVER (KDVR) — After a mild weekend in the Denver weather forecast, another snowstorm is on the way. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday.

Expect cold temperatures, gusty wind and snow, but just how much snowfall will come into focus within the next couple of days, according to the Pinpoint Weather team.

Here’s what’s known at this point.

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Wednesday

Timing: The expected timing of this storm has been fairly consistent, Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser said.

Snow is expected to arrive in the mountains Tuesday morning and on the Front Range by Tuesday evening. It’s likely that light snow will fall throughout the day on Wednesday.

Temperatures: Temperatures will be below freezing on Wednesday, reaching the upper 20s. The wind is expected to pick up, as well.

Road impacts: The storm will likely affect travel, especially on the Wednesday morning drive.

Snow totals: How much snow will fall is still in flux, Fraser said. Snow will be deepest in the Colorado mountains and across the southern portions of the state, Fraser said.

The Front Range, from Fort Collins to Castle Rock, could get between 2-6 inches of snow, with higher totals south of Downtown Denver. But a shift in the track of this storm can cause fluctuations in these totals.

The Pinpoint Weather team is watching this system closely and will update forecasted totals daily.