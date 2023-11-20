DENVER (KDVR) — While plenty of Colorado families will be sitting around a table enjoying turkey and sides, a snowstorm will be making its way into the state.

The rest of the holiday week will remain mild with cooler temperatures. However, a big change arrives on Friday, and it could have an impact on your shopping.

The Pinpoint Weather team is watching the models. After you settle down on the couch after your big feast, snow will arrive on Friday bringing big totals for some areas.

Timing

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels, Thanksgiving will be mild with below-average highs in the middle 40s. Skies will be mainly sunny as you travel to meet family and friends.

However, Friday is the day you want to focus on.

Michels said snow will begin to fall just before sunrise on the biggest shopping day of the year. The snow will linger all day before wrapping up around midnight into early Saturday morning.

Totals

The storm is still four days out, which means models and conditions could change. As of Monday, Michels has a broad range of totals that will be narrowed down as Friday gets closer.

If you are sticking around the Denver metro and Front Range this holiday, between 2 to 5 inches of snow could coat your yard.

If you are headed west up to the foothills and the high country, some areas could see a foot of snow. Michels said 8 to 12 or more inches of snow could fall for this area.

Because the storm is still a few days out, the Pinpoint Weather team can’t target the bullseye for the biggest impact just yet. However, the team will be tracking the storm all week long and adjusting the forecast.

Temperatures

This year’s Black Friday day will be chilly, so dress warm.

Highs on Friday will be around freezing and will stay in the mid to low 30s on Saturday. This means the snow will stick to the roads and cause icy conditions.

Watch out for bridges and overpasses, as those will freeze over first.

So, as you head out to the stores to chase those holiday deals, take it slow and watch out for road conditions.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 20

By Saturday, the sunshine will return, which will help melt some of the snow.