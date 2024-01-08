DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve ever been outside on a windy winter day and had to turn around and go inside much quicker than you expected due to how cold it felt — you aren’t alone.

When it comes to cold and windy weather, it isn’t enough to just know the temperature. You also have to know what the wind chill temperature is.

What is wind chill?

Wind chill is all about how the wind impacts body heat when it’s cold outside, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The faster the wind is, the faster body heat is removed from the body, which is why knowing what the wind chill is can be crucial to avoiding things like frostbite and hypothermia.

Because wind chill is all about how wind and cold affect the body, it doesn’t impact inanimate objects like cars or pipes. However, according to NOAA, the wind may shorten the amount of time it takes for an object to cool down to the outside temperature.

How to find out the wind chill

If you want to calculate wind chill temperature, there is a formula to do so. However, there is a chart provided on the NOAA website that shows what the wind chill is based on the temperature and wind speed.

For example, the chart shows that if it is 5 degrees outside and the wind is blowing at 5 mph, it will feel more like minus 5 degrees to the human body. If the wind is blowing at 30 mph, though, that 5 degrees will feel more like minus 19 degrees.

The chart also shows how fast frostbite may set in based on the temperature and wind chill. NOAA advised, however, that hypothermia can still occur even if frostbite cannot, such as when the temperature is above freezing.