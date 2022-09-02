Maroon Bells peak view of sunrise in Aspen, Colorado rocky mountain and autumn yellow foliage view and winter snow frozen trees on creek road trip

DENVER (KDVR) — The first day of fall will arrive later this month, but it definitely still feels like summer. The month of September is starting out with hot highs in the 90s.

What is weather typically like in Denver during this month?

The normal high for the first half of September ranges between 80-85 degrees. The second half of the month sees a normal high of between 73-79 degrees.

Warmest September on record

Here is a look at the warmest Septembers on record for Denver, based on average temperature, according to the National Weather Service:

2015: 69.4 degrees

2019: 69.3 degrees

1948: 68.3 degrees

1981: 68.2 degrees

1931: 68.2 degrees

Coldest September on record

Here is a look at the coldest Septembers on record for Denver, based on average temperature:

1912: 54.7 degrees

1965: 55.6 degrees

1961: 56.3 degrees

1971: 57.5 degrees

1918: 58.1 degrees

Snowiest September on record

Here is a look at the snowiest Septembers on record:

1971: 17.2 inches

1936: 16.5 inches

1959: 12.9 inches

1895: 11.4 inches

1985: 8.7 inches

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18.

The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.

The first freeze of 2021 happened on Oct. 13.

