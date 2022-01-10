What is weather typically like in Denver in January?

DENVER (KDVR) — January started off in a snowy way in Colorado, quickly becoming the snowiest January in three years, so far in Denver.
What is Denver typically like in January? The average temperature is 31.7 degrees and the average snowfall is 6.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are the the 5 warmest Denver January’s on record based on average temperature, according to the National Weather Service:
- 1986: 40.3 degrees
- 1934: 40.1 degrees
- 1953: 39.6 degrees
- 1935: 39.4 degrees
- 1893: 38.3 degrees
Here are the the 5 coldest Denver January’s on record based on average temperature, according to the National Weather Service:
- 1930: 16.9 degrees
- 1979: 18 degrees
- 1875: 18.1 degrees
- 1937: 18.2 degrees
- 1963: 19.1 degrees
Here are the 5 snowiest Denver January’s on record, according to the National Weather Service:
- 1992: 24.3 inches
- 1949: 22.2 inches
- 1883: 20.5 inches
- 1948: 19.2 inches
- 1959: 7.4 inches
Here are the 5 least snowy Denver January’s on record, according to the National Weather Service:
- 2003 & 1934: Trace
- 1931: 0.1 inch
- 1933: 0.2 inch