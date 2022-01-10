What is weather typically like in Denver in January?

Denver Colorado skyline at sunrise, day after winter snow storm from City Park and Denver Museum of Science and Nature

DENVER (KDVR) — January started off in a snowy way in Colorado, quickly becoming the snowiest January in three years, so far in Denver.

What is Denver typically like in January? The average temperature is 31.7 degrees and the average snowfall is 6.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the the 5 warmest Denver January’s on record based on average temperature, according to the National Weather Service:

1986: 40.3 degrees

1934: 40.1 degrees

1953: 39.6 degrees

1935: 39.4 degrees

1893: 38.3 degrees

Here are the the 5 coldest Denver January’s on record based on average temperature, according to the National Weather Service:

1930: 16.9 degrees

1979: 18 degrees

1875: 18.1 degrees

1937: 18.2 degrees

1963: 19.1 degrees

Here are the 5 snowiest Denver January’s on record, according to the National Weather Service:

1992: 24.3 inches 1949: 22.2 inches 1883: 20.5 inches 1948: 19.2 inches 1959: 7.4 inches

Here are the 5 least snowy Denver January’s on record, according to the National Weather Service:

2003 & 1934: Trace

1931: 0.1 inch

1933: 0.2 inch