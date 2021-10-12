What is the difference between a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning?

DENVER (KDVR) — Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued for portions of Colorado this week.

But what is the difference between the two?

Winter weather advisory

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a winter weather advisory is issed for one or more of the following conditions:

Snow of 3-5 inches in 12 hours

Sleet of less than half an inch

Freezing rain with sleet and or snow

Blowing snow

Winter storm warning

NOAA says a winter storm warning is issued for the following conditions:

Heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected

It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch

Credit: NOAA