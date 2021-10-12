What is the difference between a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning?

DENVER (KDVR) — Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued for portions of Colorado this week.
But what is the difference between the two?
Winter weather advisory
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a winter weather advisory is issed for one or more of the following conditions:
- Snow of 3-5 inches in 12 hours
- Sleet of less than half an inch
- Freezing rain with sleet and or snow
- Blowing snow
Winter storm warning
NOAA says a winter storm warning is issued for the following conditions:
- Heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected
- It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch