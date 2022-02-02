What is Denver weather typically like in February?

DENVER (KDVR) — February started off with a snowstorm that delivered several inches of snow across the Denver metro area.
What is Denver typically like in February? The average temperature is 32.7 degrees and the average snowfall is 7.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
February is the fourth snowiest month of the year in Denver.
Here are the 5 snowiest Denver Februarys on record, according to the National Weather Service:
- 22.4 inches in 2015
- 22.1 inches in 1912
- 20.2 inches in 2012
- 19.5 inches in 1942
- 18.3 inches in 1960 and 1909
Here are the 5 least snowy Denver Februarys on record, according to the National Weather Service:
- Trace in 2009
- 0.3 inch in 1992
- 0.3 inch in 1970
- 0.5 inch 2005
- 0.6 inch in 1954 and 1925
Here are the 5 warmest Denver Februarys on record based on average temperature, according to the National Weather Service:
- 43.7 degrees in 1954
- 42.3 degrees in 1930
- 41 degrees in 1925
- 40.7 degrees in 1957
- 40.5 degrees in 1943
Here are the 5 coldest Denver Februarys on record based on average temperature, according to the National Weather Service:
- 17.7 degrees in 1899
- 21.8 degrees in 1913
- 22.2 degrees in 1883
- 22.3 degrees in 1989
- 22.7 degrees in 1903
