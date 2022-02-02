What is Denver weather typically like in February?

DENVER (KDVR) — February started off with a snowstorm that delivered several inches of snow across the Denver metro area.

What is Denver typically like in February? The average temperature is 32.7 degrees and the average snowfall is 7.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

February is the fourth snowiest month of the year in Denver.

Here are the 5 snowiest Denver Februarys on record, according to the National Weather Service:

22.4 inches in 2015

22.1 inches in 1912

20.2 inches in 2012

19.5 inches in 1942

18.3 inches in 1960 and 1909

Here are the 5 least snowy Denver Februarys on record, according to the National Weather Service:

Trace in 2009

0.3 inch in 1992

0.3 inch in 1970

0.5 inch 2005

0.6 inch in 1954 and 1925

Here are the 5 warmest Denver Februarys on record based on average temperature, according to the National Weather Service:

43.7 degrees in 1954

42.3 degrees in 1930

41 degrees in 1925

40.7 degrees in 1957

40.5 degrees in 1943

Here are the 5 coldest Denver Februarys on record based on average temperature, according to the National Weather Service:

17.7 degrees in 1899

21.8 degrees in 1913

22.2 degrees in 1883

22.3 degrees in 1989

22.7 degrees in 1903

