DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range and eastern plains are under a red flag warning until 7 p.m. Thursday evening. So, what is a red flag warning?
The National Weather Service says a red flag warning is issued when there are warm temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds that combine to increase fire danger.
In Colorado, the following are conditions considered by the NWS when issuing a red flag warning:
- Frequent gusts of 25 mph or greater and relative humidity of 15% or less
- Dry thunderstorms
- Wind shifts associated with frontal passages
- First significant lightning event (wet or dry) after an extended hot and dry period
- Any combination of weather and fuel moisture conditions which, in the judgment of the forecaster, would cause extensive wildfire occurrences
It’s important to know that any fire that starts could spread quickly during a red flag warning.
The International Fire Chiefs Association said it’s crucial to have an action plan in place in case a wildfire starts.
Important information to include in your plan:
- Important phone numbers- Emergency and non-emergency
- The owner of your property
- List of local news and radio stations
- Location of electrical and natural gas shut offs
- Directions notating all neighborhood exits
- Exit routes
- Meeting location
- Area shelters/safety zones
