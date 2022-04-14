DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range and eastern plains are under a red flag warning until 7 p.m. Thursday evening. So, what is a red flag warning?

The National Weather Service says a red flag warning is issued when there are warm temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds that combine to increase fire danger.

In Colorado, the following are conditions considered by the NWS when issuing a red flag warning:

Frequent gusts of 25 mph or greater and relative humidity of 15% or less

Dry thunderstorms

Wind shifts associated with frontal passages

First significant lightning event (wet or dry) after an extended hot and dry period

Any combination of weather and fuel moisture conditions which, in the judgment of the forecaster, would cause extensive wildfire occurrences

It’s important to know that any fire that starts could spread quickly during a red flag warning.

The International Fire Chiefs Association said it’s crucial to have an action plan in place in case a wildfire starts.

Important information to include in your plan:

Important phone numbers- Emergency and non-emergency

The owner of your property

List of local news and radio stations

Location of electrical and natural gas shut offs

Directions notating all neighborhood exits

Exit routes

Meeting location

Area shelters/safety zones

