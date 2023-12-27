DENVER (KDVR) — After Tuesday’s snowstorm, you might be rethinking your New Year’s plans and opting to stay inside. Luckily, the forecast for New Year’s Eve is looking sunny, and don’t worry, there shouldn’t be snow for the rest of the year.

Whether you’re attending a fireworks show or heading to the RTD for a free ride to your holiday party, you won’t be too cold if you’re dressed in sparkles.

New Year’s Eve

Dec. 31 is kicking off to a chilly start, but nothing out of the normal for late December in Denver.

FOX31’s Pinpoint Meteorologist Travis Michels expects the morning to dip as low as 22 degrees, but the sunny skies will bring the temperatures up to 46 degrees, which is slightly above the seasonal temperatures.

If you’re at the Broncos game or starting New Year’s resolutions early with a run outside, it will be pleasant as far as the end of December goes. There will be sunny skies with a few clouds and light wind and no snow in sight.

Ball drop

The high of 46 degrees will be long gone by midnight. Heading into 2024, it will be 28 degrees, according to Michels.

It won’t get much colder, so if you stay out past midnight, you should be good if you bring a jacket.

New Year’s Day

On New Year’s morning, it will be 24 degrees, but the sunshine will bump the highs up to 50 degrees. If you have New Year’s Day off, start the new year outside.

There’s nothing crazy in the upcoming forecast, according to Michels. Denver won’t see snow for over a week.

Denver’s weather is ending the year slightly above seasonal temperatures, giving Coloradans one last chance to wear a dress before the year is over.