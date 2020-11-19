What are the chances of snow on Thanksgiving Day? A look ahead to your holiday forecast

DENVER (KDVR) — The end of November is typically a chilly and sometimes snowy time of year in Colorado. This November has felt far from usual with eight days at or above 70 degrees already this month. Thanksgiving Day is just over a week away and the forecast is becoming clearer.

Historically, measureable snow on Thanksgiving is fairly rare in Denver. Looking through the data, about 12% of Thanksgiving Days recorded measurable snow accumulation in Denver. With the records dating back to 1882, only 17 of the 138 Thanksgiving Days had measurable snow.

The most snowfall ever recorded in Denver on Thanksgiving was 8.5 inches in 1928.

This year, there is a chance for at least some of Colorado to see snowfall on Thanksgiving. Below is a graphic showing one long-range computer model’s idea of what Thanksgiving afternoon will look like weather-wise. This model shows a chance of snow in the mountains and in the lower elevations. However, it keeps snow accumulation small in the lower elevations.

The other long-range model used by meteorologists shows dry conditions across the state for Thanksgiving Day. This model disagreement showcases that there is still a lot of uncertainty about snow falling this Thanksgiving.

One factor that both models agree on is that chilly temperatures are likely for Thanksgiving. The Pinpoint Weather Team’s forecast has high temperatures reaching the 40s on Thursday.

As Thanksgiving Day gets closer and computer models show more agreement in the forecast, more details will be available. For now, don’t rule out the possibility of snow this Thanksgiving and stay tuned to the forecast in the coming days.

If you have travel planned in Colorado or out of state next week, there will be a storm system moving in Monday to Tuesday morning that will bring snow showers to the mountains and a shower chance to the Front Range and Plains. For now, both Wednesday and Friday look dry and calm in Colorado.