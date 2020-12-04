What are the chances of having a white Christmas in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — Many people dream of a white Christmas, but it doesn’t happen most years for the majority of Coloradans.

Based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the regions with the highest likelihood of a white Christmas are the Rockies, the Upper Midwest and New England.

A “white Christmas” is defined as having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.

In many of Colorado’s mountain communities, that occurs the vast majority of years. However, it happens much less often on the Front Range and eastern Plains.

In Fraser, for example, there’s at least 1 inch of snow during 98% of Christmases. But Julesburg only has a white Christmas 24% of years.

In Denver, there has been at least 1 inch of snow on the ground during 45 Christmases in 119 years, or 38%.

It has snowed on Christmas Day in the Mile High City 20 times in the last 137 years, or 15% of the time.

Here is the probability of a white Christmas in other Colorado communities, according to NOAA:

Pueblo: 15%

Lamar: 19%

Colorado Springs: 21%

Grand Junction: 27%

La Junta: 27%

Sterling: 32%

Trinidad: 33%

Fort Collins: 34%

Buena Vista: 34%

Loveland: 38%

Greeley: 43%

Boulder: 47%

Craig: 81%

Dillon: 90%

Telluride: 97%

Steamboat Springs: 98%

Crested Butte: 99%