DENVER (KDVR) — Welcome to spring in Colorado. Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as temperatures plummeted from the 70s Monday to the 30s. Light snow will also fall throughout the morning.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, light snow will linger over the metro area for the first half of the day. Along with the flakes, winds will be brisk which could possibly cause some visibility issues during the morning commute.

While totals are low, only up to an inch in the city, the National Weather Service warns drivers to use caution on bridges and overpasses as they may become slick due to the frigid temperatures.

FOX31 and Channel 2 has crews across the metro tracking conditions and traffic for your morning drive.

Live updates:

8:15 a.m. While road conditions in the metro are smooth, up north in Greeley, snow is starting to accumulate. Jim Hooley said that snow is coming down heavier and that traffic has slowed down.

8:13 a.m. Snow is heaviest up north, and Fort Collins is now on accident alert until noon.

7:27 a.m. If you are up in Rocky Mountain National Park, traction laws are now in effect.

7:01 a.m. The Fort Collins police are warning drivers as conditions worsen. Due to the wet snow, there are a few slick spots, so make sure your headlights are on and you increase your following distance.

6:30 a.m. New from NWS, a winter weather advisory has just been issued for the metro area and the Front Range till 9 a.m. as the snow starts to pick up.

6:25 a.m. Jim Hooley has been driving around the Fort Collins area where the snow is starting to stick. Splashback could be a big issue with this wet snow, so don’t forget to stock up on the windshield washer fluid.

6:20 a.m. Meteorologist Carly Cassady is up north in Boulder where snow is light but snow is sticking to the grassy areas and causing wet roadways. Take it easy as there may be slick spots.

6:15 a.m. According to NWS, Boulder, Grand and Larimer counties are all under a winter weather advisory until midnight.

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast throughout the day on TV with updates on FOX31.