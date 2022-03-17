DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a messy, sloppy, and wet commute for St. Patrick’s Day.

Most of the metro roads are wet. The heaviest snow will likely land west and south of the Denver area. The snow is expected to taper off between 9 a.m. and noon.

Additional accumulation Thursday.

Overall, this will be valuable moisture for the Front Range. Skies will clear into Friday, bringing sun and temps in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday is looking forward to sunny skies and temps near 60. Clouds will come back on Sunday, but temps will sit in the 60s.

The next storm system hits Monday and Tuesday with a rain/snow mix in Denver, changing to all heavy, wet snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow accumulation is possible.