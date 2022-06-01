DENVER (KDVR) — It might be June 1, but that doesn’t mean it can’t snow in Colorado. The Pinpoint Weather Team says rain and snow showers will taper off Wednesday morning across the state.

Snow was reported west of Denver Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Cameras showed a fresh blanket of powder on Loveland Pass, Arapahoe Basin, and Keystone.

Areas in the Foothills, like Genesee, Evergreen, and Conifer also showed a few inches of snowfall.

Here’s a look at photos from the June snow, thanks to ski area web cameras and highway cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Credit: Keystone

Credit: Keystone

Snow on 285 (CDOT)

Snow on 285 (CDOT)

Snow in the Foothills (CDOT)

Snow on Loveland Pass (CDOT)

Snow on Loveland Pass (CDOT)

Snow at Arapahoe Basin (Credit: Arapahoe Basin)

Snow at Arapahoe Basin (Credit: Arapahoe Basin)

Snow on Loveland Pass (CDOT)

Snow on Loveland Pass (CDOT)

Snow at Silver Plume (Credit: CDOT)

Snow is not out of the question for Denver in June. In fact, on average, the city sees a trace of snowfall during this month.