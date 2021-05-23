Weekend weather full of strong winds, hail and tornadoes

STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — Severe weather brought strong winds, hail and at least 15 tornadoes to Colorado’s eastern plains over the weekend.

Several tornadoes were reported between Limon and far northeast Colorado. One touched down northeast of Sterling, not far from busy Interstate 76 as people were traveling for the weekend.

People driving in the area had to take shelter fast. Jennifer Mitchell and Heather Peterson got the alert on their phones notifying them of a tornado warning, and listened closely to any updates as they took shelter nearby.

This was about 5:00 p.m. on May 23, west of Flagler. It never touched the ground but it was fascinating to watch.

Clouds in Wray at 6:40 p.m.

Clouds above Flagler at 8 p.m.

Taken just south of Kit Carson, just after a severe thunderstorm

“They said that the rain was so heavy you couldn’t see the tornado and right at that moment we drove right into that wall of rain so it was very scary,” said Mitchell.

“We were like we’re just going to wait this one out,” said Peterson.

The damage left behind was minimal. But this first major severe weather outbreak of the season is a good reminder to have a plan to find a safe spot, even while traveling.