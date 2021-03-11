Weekend snowstorm could complicate deliveries for expecting moms

DENVER (KDVR) — The anticipated snowstorm expected to strike this weekend is forcing some expecting mothers to make last-minute changes for their newborns’ arrival.

Megan Collins is scheduled to be induced at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree on Sunday. She says the hospital is about 30 minutes from her home and she’s worried snow-covered roads could make travel impossible.

“We’re trying to plan for all the possibilities. We have older kids so we’re taking them down to my parents so they don’t get stranded anywhere and then we’re probably going to get a hotel room so we’re close to the hospital,” said Collins.

Dr. Catrina Bubier, chief of Women’s Services at Sky Ridge Medical Center, says they’re encouraging all expecting moms to make a plan ahead of the storm.

“We’re telling people to be prepared, make sure you have a full tank of gas, make contingency plans for different roads to take depending on what’s going to be blocked,” said Bubier.

She also advises families to allow plenty of time for them to get to the hospital.

“Make sure you call your doctor early enough. Sometimes we might say wait until your contractions are every four or five minutes — now, you might say, ‘This weekend I’m going to call when my contractions are every eight minutes,'” said Bubier.

Bubier says physicians are also making plans in the event they can’t get to the hospital quickly. She says in some cases, they may choose to sleep at the hospital as a precaution.