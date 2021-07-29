Weekend rain, storm chances could renew flash flood concerns

DENVER (KDVR) — Your Friday will bring one more hot day with highs expected in the mid 90s in metro Denver. There will be increasing clouds and the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms will slide off the mountains and across the Front Range.

A cold front arrives Friday night and will drop temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s over the weekend. There will also be monsoon moisture that gets pushed into the metro which sets the stage for showers, thunderstorms, and heavy amounts of rain in some cases. These storms will also renew the chance for flash flooding in and around burns scars.

Scattered storms will be possible each afternoon early next week with pockets of heavy rain that could elevate flooding concerns. The continued chance for rain will hold temperatures in the middle 80s for much of the week which is below our normal average of around 90 degrees in Denver.