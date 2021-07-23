Weekend rain chances help to lower temperatures across metro Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will again move off the foothills and across metro Denver and the Front Range this evening. There will be a chance for heavy rain with any of the passing storms. And, that will keep flash flood concerns elevated over burn scars in the high country.

We are expecting more showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. The highest chance will be on Saturday due to a cold front which will keep temperatures out of the 90s for the first time in a week.

Heavy rain will be possible over the weekend keeping the threat for flooding a concern in the high country.

The chance for rain will turn isolated for the start of next week allowing temperatures to heat back into the low to mid 90s again. Thunderstorm chances will increase toward the end of next week helping to lower temperatures into the 80s.