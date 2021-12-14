Wednesday’s windstorm could make list for highest wind gusts seen in Denver

A tree limb lays on a sedan after a storm packing high winds and rains ripped through the region Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — A major windstorm is on the way to Colorado. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday while a large part of the state will be under a high wind warning.

The state is expected to experience hurricane-force winds by midday. The front range is expected to see gusts between 60 and 80 mph, while the foothills are expected to see the strongest winds from 80 to 100 mph.

These gusts could be added to the list of the highest official wind gusts seen in Denver. According to the National Weather Service, here are the current highest official wind gusts in Denver since 1872:

97 mph on Jun. 18, 2013

96 mph on Oct. 20, 1878

80 mph on March 13, 2019

78 mph on May 6, 2020

75 mph on Sept. 6, 1877

74 mph on July 24, 2016

70 mph on April 17, 2018

70 mph on July 25, 1965