Wednesday’s snowfall gave a boost to a still lackluster season for the metro areas

DENVER (KDVR) — Although the state — including the mountains — has seen an uptick in snowfall since early February, Colorado remains near 90% of normal and a deficit continues for most of the metro areas too.

Wednesday morning’s snowfall:

For most of the metro areas, the totals were up to a couple or few inches. The bullseye was into the higher elevations from near Fort Collins to Boulder and southward toward Colorado Springs.

For the season to date, most locations are below average in terms of snowfall. The surplus for Fort Collins was a result of the early September 2020 snowfall that focused on that part of Larimer County.

For Evergreen, prior to Wednesday’s snowfall, this season was seventh least snowy to date on the record. After this snowfall, it is 13th least snowy on their record to date.