Wednesday stays hot, monsoon returns for rest of week

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 90s again on Wednesday with storm chances increasing across the state. Colorado’s monsoon will return for the rest of the week, bringing a big cool down and better chances for rain.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning around the Cameron Peak burn scar on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. effective until 7:45 p.m.

Thursday will be the wettest day of the week with the risk for flash flooding going up. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats from Thursday’s storms, although hail and gusty winds are also possible.

Storms will be widespread on Thursday in the mountains and on the Front Range. Some parts of the mountains could see over an inch of rain from heavy downpours.

A cold front will also push through Colorado cooling high temperatures on the Front Range into the low 80s.

There will be a chance for a few scattered and isolated storms on Friday and Saturday with temperatures staying in the low 80s.

Sunday will be dry and warmer with temperatures climbing back to the 90s to start next week.