Weather outlooks don’t support a Denver white Christmas

DENVER (KDVR) — Will Denver see a white Christmas? It’s not looking that way along the Front Range with the latest 6- to 10-day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

We got a sneak peek of the Christmas forecast with this outlook that ranges from December 22-26.

There is a large area of expected above-average temperatures centered over northwestern Texas, with ridging into Colorado. Below-average temperatures are expected in northern Montana, North Dakota, and into the Pacific Northwest.

After a quick cold front on Friday, temperatures will rebound and stay in the 50s for the week leading up to Christmas. Warmer temperatures persisting also don’t aid in the chances for a white Christmas.

For the precipitation outlook, there is an area of drier-than-normal conditions centered over the northeastern corner of Texas. The area with above-average precipitation is focused along the California, and Nevada border and it does stretch into Western Colorado. This looks better for white Christmas conditions in the mountains with a few chances for snow in the coming week.

Sadly, the near-normal area along the Front Range looks to stay dry through Christmas, meaning it looks to be a dry and warm holiday in Denver.

These dry and warm conditions along the Front Range and into the Eastern Plains continue to exacerbate the near-extreme drought conditions. In the foothills and into the mountains, the few chances for snow over the next week should at least prevent the severe drought conditions from getting worse, and it may even improve conditions in a few areas.