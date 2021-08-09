Yes, unhealthy air quality continues Monday; smoky skies, hot 90s

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting unhealthy air quality across Colorado on Monday with Air Quality Warnings for the entire state. Smoke and ozone are the primary pollutants.

As of 5:20 a.m. on Monday, Denver’s air quality is the 5th worst in the world.

Smoke concentrations stay moderate to high through Wednesday. Light to moderate concentrations take over on Thursday-Friday.

Hot and dry on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s. The record high on Monday is 98 degrees.

The monsoon stays away through Wednesday. There is a slightly higher chance of rain/t-storms on Friday at 20% and a 10-20% chance on Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, expect conditions to be smoky and dry.

