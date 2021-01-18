Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Wintry Monday with flurries, 30s; Mountains get wind and snow

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is dropping down the Front Range.  This delivers flurries for Denver off/on most of Monday.  Colder 30s.

It’s a powder day in the mountains at Loveland, A-Basin, Steamboat, and Winter Park.  An additional 1-3 inches of accumulation today.  Gusty wind above treeline to 60mph.

Snow ends tonight in the Central and Northern Mountains and shifts toward Southern Colorado where it will be heavy.

Snow brushes Denver overnight with light accumulation.  0-1 inch by Tuesday morning.  1-2 inches in the Foothills and Palmer Divide.

Turning sunny on Tuesday as the storm shifts into Souterhern Colorado.

Southern Colorado could see 6-12 inches.  Also, if you’re driving to Colorado Springs expect 4 inches of snow tonight into Tuesday.

Drier and warm with 50 degrees on Wednesday in Denver.

Another storm system hits Friday-Saturday with Mountain snow and light snow for Denver.

Forecast snowfall next 24 hours.
