Wintry blast of snow, wind and possible record cold

DENVER (KDVR) — A fast-moving storm system will bring bands of snow this evening along the Front Range and in metro Denver. Some of the bands could be heavy at times generating an inch or more in about an hour. The roads will turn slushy and slick especially after sunset.

Accumulation of the heavy wet snow will fall this evening and slowly start to end around midnight. Light additional snow could linger into very early on Tuesday especially south of the city.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the cold teens overnight. You’ll need to protect any plants you may have already put out if you want them to survive. The record low for Tuesday is 13 set in 1966. We won’t be too far from that reading.

We are expecting additional rain and snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday with little additional accumulation. And, even more wet weather is possible with rain showers on Friday.

We will finally turn dry and sunny as temperatures will quickly warm into the 60s and even 70s over the weekend and into early next week.