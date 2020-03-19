Snow, wind continue into early Friday in Denver: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Moderate to heavy snow -- combined with a strong north wind -- will continue along the Front Range and across northeast Colorado including metro Denver until around 9 p.m. Thursday. Snow intensity and gusty winds will slowly end around midnight.

It'll be chilly Friday under mostly cloudy skies with highs just above freezing. There could also be a few flurries with little to no additional accumulation.

We begin melting away all the fresh snow with sunshine returning over the weekend and afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 40s to middle 50s.

We will have a couple of days next week when the temperatures warm into the mid 60s.

Additionally, we are tracking our next chance for rain and snow arriving on Thursday of next week.