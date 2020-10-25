Winter Storm Warning for frigid temperatures and steady snow: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — A strong cold front moved in last night, dropping our temperatures significantly for today. We stay below freezing and fall to the teens for the afternoon and evening. There will be a breezy to gusty northeast wind from time to time, so be sure to bundle up!

This will be an impact for the Broncos as they play the Chiefs.

Also be aware of the roads and slick spots — the rain/snow mix will move across northern Colorado by early Sunday morning before it becomes all snowfall for the area the rest of the day.

The snowfall will be heavy at times, heavy enough for several inches of accumulation. The snow will clear the metro areas through Monday morning and midday. The result:

For the fires, upwards of a foot and more of snow is on the way to the burn areas in the Front Range mountains. This snow will intensify by very early Sunday morning and will continue for 24 to 36 hours.

What hotspots remain after this snow will face dangerous fire conditions throughout the 10 days that follow which will turn warmer and drier than average.