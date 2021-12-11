Windy weekend with sunshine and warming temps

DENVER (KDVR) — After getting the latest snowfall on record (and tied for the longest snowless streak) on Friday morning, the rest of this system has cleared out and dry conditions for the weekend.

As clouds clear out, temperatures are dropping and winds are staying gusty meaning wind chill concerns today into tomorrow.

The high wind warning for the foothills and into the mountains will remain in effect through noon on Sunday as wind speeds will be 35-45 mph with gusts upwards of 80 mph.

Highs today are seasonal in the mid 40s but feeling colder with the gusty winds.

Sunday and the start of the workweek will get another warm-up with highs hanging around the 60-degree mark.