Windy weekend with Mountain snow showers

Snow continues in the Colorado mountains today and then tapering off with some additional light snow on Sunday.

Two concerns for the mountains – blowing snow with windy conditions and high avalanche danger in the backcountry.

In Denver we are expecting a dry weekend with just some passing clouds at times and some breezy conditions. We will reach the mid- and upper 40s today, followed by 50s tomorrow.

Temperatures look to turn much colder next week with 40s Monday, 30s Tuesday and then the rest of the week in the 20s for highs and single digits for lows. A blast of arctic air will be sliding into the Midwestern states and we will be on the western edge of that cold blast.

We will also have a chance for snow in the city arriving on Thursday and Friday. Right now, snow totals look light with an inch or two over the two-day period. However, with the much colder temperatures, roads could turn slick.