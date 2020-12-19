Windy Weekend with Mild Temperatures

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures return for Saturday. That makes for a great game day but winds will be a bit breezy to gusty from time to time.

A High Wind Watch is in place through Sunday evening as winds will be stronger with gusts upwards of 60-80mph in the foothills to mountains.

Drive carefully if headed that way and be aware of some possible power outages.

Dry sunny skies continue Sunday with temperatures warmer in the 50s.

The 50s even stick around through Tuesday but a strong cold front arrives late that night.

The next chance for precipitation will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Chances are low on the Front Range but snowfall is likely in the mountains late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Dry weather returns for Thursday and Friday, Christmas Day.