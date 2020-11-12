Watch live: Windy weekend storm system with mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — A Clipper has pulled into port in the Central and Northern Mountains this morning. 1-4 inches of snow in the mountains early today then turning drier. Mountain highs in the teens and 20s.

Eastbound I-70 is now back open near Vail. Chain laws are in effect from Georgetown to Vail.

You can watch a live look from Denver above.

Dry and sunny today across Denver and the Front Range. The high will be 47 degrees.

A windy storm system riding a northwest wind flow hits the Central and Northern Mountains Friday night and continues on Saturday. 4-12 inches of snow accumulation. Wind gusts 40-80 mph. Highs in the teens.

Specifically, 12 inches at Steamboat, 12 inches for Cameron Pass, 12 inches for Longs Peak, 6-8 inches for Loveland Ski Area, 6-8 inches for Winter Park, and 4-8 inches for Keystone and Breck.

We are not expecting anything significant in Denver or the Front Range/I-25 Corridor. A downsloping wind will dominate. Wind gust of 25-50 mph. Secure loose outdoor items.

Turning drier on Sunday except for a few lingering snow showers in the Mountains. Mountain highs in the teens and 20s. Front Range highs in the 50s.

Mostly dry early next week, warmer, 60s.

Forecast snowfall Friday-Saturday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.