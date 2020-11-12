Watch live: Windy weekend storm system with mountain snow

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — A Clipper has pulled into port in the Central and Northern Mountains this morning.  1-4 inches of snow in the mountains early today then turning drier.  Mountain highs in the teens and 20s.

Eastbound I-70 is now back open near Vail. Chain laws are in effect from Georgetown to Vail.

Dry and sunny today across Denver and the Front Range.  The high will be 47 degrees.

A windy storm system riding a northwest wind flow hits the Central and Northern Mountains Friday night and continues on Saturday.  4-12 inches of snow accumulation.  Wind gusts 40-80 mph.  Highs in the teens.

Specifically, 12 inches at Steamboat, 12 inches for Cameron Pass, 12 inches for Longs Peak, 6-8 inches for Loveland Ski Area, 6-8 inches for Winter Park, and 4-8 inches for Keystone and Breck.

We are not expecting anything significant in Denver or the Front Range/I-25 Corridor.  A downsloping wind will dominate.  Wind gust of 25-50 mph.  Secure loose outdoor items.

Turning drier on Sunday except for a few lingering snow showers in the Mountains.  Mountain highs in the teens and 20s.  Front Range highs in the 50s.

Mostly dry early next week, warmer, 60s.

Forecast snowfall Friday-Saturday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

