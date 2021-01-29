Windy weekend followed by cold and snow midweek

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will return to the Colorado mountains on Saturday with fresh snow for skiers of around 2 to 4 inches.

It will be dry and mainly sunny in Denver, but the wind will turn gusty on Saturday from late morning until early afternoon.

Sunday in the city will bring less wind and pleasant conditions.

We start the month of February on Monday with sunshine and mild highs in the mid-50s. Tuesday will be breezy with warmer readings in near 60 degrees in Denver.

Our attention is on our next chance for snow arriving late on Wednesday and continuing into early on Thursday. Right now, accumulation is looking likely. However, the final totals are still something we need to tweak as the storm gets closer.

We will have additional snow on Friday evening with more accumulation possible. Additionally, we could see even more accumulating snow next Sunday. February is looking wintry with several chances of snow on the way, which we definitely need.