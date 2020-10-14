Windy Wednesday, critical wildfire danger, 83 degrees; Cold front Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — High Wind Warnings are in effect for the Central and Northern Mountains today. Gusts will be up to 90 miles per hour.

Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for the Front Range and Eastern Plains today. Many fuels (trees, underbrush) are the driest they’ve been on record for October.

Partly sunny skies in Denver with a bit of wave cloudiness. The strongest wind arrives midday through afternoon, 15-45 mph. The high will be 83 degrees. The record is 85 set in 1962.

We could see a 10 percent chance of a rain showers late tonight across the Front Range and Eastern Plains as the cold front blows through.

Temps on Thursday are much colder in the 50s.

Warmer, drier on Friday-Saturday.

Another cold front hits on Sunday-Monday with 50s and slight chances for a rain showers.

Wednesday Alerts. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.