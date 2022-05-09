DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday will be another warm, dry, and windy day with highs in the upper 70s.

Winds will gust up to 35 mph in the afternoon with humidity as low as 11%. A Fire Weather Warning has been issued for Tuesday with fire danger staying high.

Wednesday will be close to record-breaking heat. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s, the record is 90 degrees set in 1961. Along with the heat, the winds will stay breezy to gusty on Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s with dry weather Thursday through Sunday. Winds are expected to decrease Friday and through the weekend.

Temperatures could hit the 80s again on Monday.