Windy, hot weekend brings fire concerns to much of Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system heading our way from the west will eventually bring cooler temperatures early next week. Ahead of that system we will have strong southerly wind speeds of 20-40 mph with gusts at times up to 50-55 mph. This will happen both on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, we will have a little more moisture in the air providing the chance for a few late-day thunderstorms that could generate rain in some spots. As always, be alert to lightning if you have outdoor plans late in the afternoon or early evening.

On Sunday, we will be dry and hot with more wind. That combination will elevate the fire danger across the region. So, be careful with outdoor fire and activities.

The cooler air arrives on Monday with highs in the refreshing 70s. There may be a light rain shower late in the day that could linger into early Tuesday.

The rest of next week is dry with a slow warming trend that gets us back into the mid-80s by the end of the week.