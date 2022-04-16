DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds pass by Saturday giving us filtered sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon. Winds return this weekend with breezy conditions Saturday and stronger Sunday.

Light snow showers push in for the northern mountains Saturday night and will wrap up by late Easter Sunday. Expect a few inches of accumulation with higher totals to the north.

Winds also pick up on Easter Sunday, gusts up to 50 mph can be possible creating blowing snow west and high fire danger east.

No outdoor burning this weekend.

Otherwise, Easter Sunday is looking nice and warm with temperatures near 70 degrees.

We get to the 70s Tuesday and stay there into the weekend which means we still have high fire danger next week for the warm, dry and breezy days ahead.