Windy but Spook-tacular Halloween

Nothing too spooky about our Halloween forecast this year! A dry cold front is moving through the state Saturday morning. That will give us some gusty winds during the day and then calmer conditions by this evening.

Temperatures stay seasonal and cool in the 60s for the Denver metro area. Trick-or-treating will be cool and clear in the 50s and 40s.

After trick-or-treating, don’t forget to turn those clocks back! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Sunday we start back on our warming trend with more sunshine, a light breeze, and low to mid 60s.

Next week we warm back to the low 70s with a sunny and dry stretch.